Aman secures bail in corruption case, can walk out of jail

The Supreme Court today granted bail to BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in 2007, clearing the way for him to walk out of jail.

He must however take permission from the court to go abroad, the Appellate Division of the SC said.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Aman seeking bail in the case.

The four other judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

On September 10 last year, a Dhaka court sent Aman to jail rejecting his bail after he surrendered before it in connection with the corruption case.

His wife Sabera was sent to prison on September 3 when she surrendered before the same court in the case. She has been sentenced to three years in jail.

The SC chamber judge on September 5 granted her bail in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on March 6, 2007 filed the case against the couple for acquiring illegal wealth.

On June 21 that year, the couple were handed the punishment.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC during the hearing today.