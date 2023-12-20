Aman among 213 BNP men indicted in two political violence cases

A Dhaka court today framed charges against 213 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations in two cases filed in Keraniganj over political violence.

The cases were filed in November 2013 and June 2017 respectively on charges of blasting crude bombs, damaging property, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

Dhaka's North City BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman was among the accused who were indicted in the cases filed with Keraniganj Model Police Station.

Aman, now in jail custody, and 170 others who are now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate AKM Rakibul Hasan read out the charges to them.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed petitions submitted for discharging Aman and others from the charges of the case.

The magistrate set January 2 for starting trial of the cases, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

On June 4, 2017, a case was filed following a clash between two groups of BNP men in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital, injuring Hazratpur union unit Awami League Organising Secretary Jaher Hossain and several others.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Aman and 178 others on November 18, 2018.

In the other case, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations gathered at Ghatarchar area of Keraniganj on November 27, 2013 during a political programme. Then they vandalised vehicles, torched vehicles, assaulted police and obstructed them from discharging duties.

Police later filed the case against Aman and several others with Keraniganj Police Station. After the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Aman and 33 others on July 17, 2014.