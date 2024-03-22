Allow hassle-free return of 3 Transcom high-ups

SC asks authorities

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday granted protection for 72 hours to Transcom Group's Chairman Shahnaz Rahman and two other high-ups upon their return home from abroad and until their surrender before a lower court in connection with the cases filed over property disputes.

The two others who have been asked to surrender are Transcom Group's Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman and its Head of Strategy & Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

On February 22, Shahzreh Huq, younger daughter of Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman filed three cases with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegations of fraud and breach of trust with regard to the company's shares and properties.

Yesterday, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by Shahzreh Huq challenging a High Court directive for Shahnaz, Simeen and Zaraif to return from abroad and surrender before the lower court in 60 days from March 20.

The HC had ordered law enforcers not to harass or arrest them in 60 days.

The full texts of the orders delivered by the HC and SC chamber judge are yet to be released.

Shahzreh Huq's lawyer Barrister Mustafizur Rahman told The Daily Star the apex court chamber judge has modified the HC order that gave 60 days' time to the accused to surrender before the lower court in the cases.

Meanwhile, Shah Monjurul Hoque, a lawyer for Shahnaz, Simeen and Zaraif, told this correspondent that his clients are now abroad and they will return soon.

As per the chamber judge order, the law enforcers cannot harass or arrest them during the three days.

Senior lawyers Tanjib-Ul-Alam and Mustafizur Rahman appeared for Shahzreh Huq, while senior lawyers Muhammad Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Nurul Islam Sujan, Mahbub Ali, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque stood for Shahnaz, Simeen and Zaraif during hearing yesterday.