Alleged threats: Four journos held after banker takes own life

Police arrested four journalists in Lakshmipur yesterday in connection with the death of a junior officer of the Ramganj branch of Palli Sanchay Bank.

The arrests were made after Sharmeen Akhter, the wife of the victim, Mostafa Tarek Iqbal Patwary, 44, filed a complaint on Sunday accusing the journalists of threatening her husband and inciting her husband to take his own life, said Mohammad Abul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Ramganj Police Station.

Zakir Hossain Mostan, Ramganj correspondent of Ittefaq; Belayet Hossain, Ramganj correspondent of Jaijaidin; Zakir Hossain Ramganj correspondent of Samakal; and Shakhawat Hossain Ramganj correspondent of Manobkantha are the arrestees.

According to other journalists of the locality, Patwary reportedly jumped off the roof of a five-storey under-construction building in the Angarpur area.

The incident occurred after an interaction with the journalists at his work. At the bank, the journalists had asked him about alleged fund embezzlement between 2018 and 2021.

According to sources, the confrontation reportedly upset Patwary.

After the journalists left the bank premises, Patwary went to a nearby construction site and jumped off the roof.

OC Abul Bashar said the journalists were arrested after police found their involvement in the incident during preliminary investigations.

"A seven-day remand has been sought for further questioning but the court has not yet set a date for the remand hearing."