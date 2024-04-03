Alleged graft at PSTU: VC, UGC chairman, 2 others sued

Two job aspirants have filed a case against five people, including the University Grants Commission chairman, the vice chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University, alleging corruption in the appointment of officials at the university.

Shahana Sultana and Helena Begum filed the case with the Patuakhali Senior Assistant Judge's Court on Tuesday.

They also demanded cancellation of the appointments, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

The defendant's lawyer Humayun Kabir Badsha said the court has issued summons against the accused.

The accused are PSTU VC Prof Swadesh Chandra Samanta, Additional Registrar (Acting) Prof Santosh Kumar Basu, Treasurer Prof Muhammad Ali, and the UGC chairman.

The case statement said that university authority published a recruitment circular for the posts of 4 Section Officers on November 16, 2022.

The selection committee formed by the PSTU authority indulged into nepotism and did not appoint the true meritorious candidates, it said.

The case statement said the university board, on recommendation of selection committee, appointed Shaon Chandra Samanto Tanu, son of VC; Ayesha Siddika, wife of deputy registrar Jasim Uddin Badal; Arifur Rahman Piel brother of Saidur Rahman Jewel, president of university officers' Association; Hafizur Rahman, brother of Mehdi Hasan Tarek, general secretary of university unit Chhatra League; Tanvir Hasan, son of Dumki Upazila Awami League President Abul Kalam; Taksina Najnin, wife of Patuakhali district General secretary Arif Hossain as section officers on December 2.

PSTU VC Swadesh Chandra Samant said that he heard that a case has been filed. "But I have not received any documents of the case yet. If there is a case, we will deal with it officially", he added.

Earlier, another aspirant Israt Jahan filed a case over the same issue on February 29 with the same court.

The university teachers' association submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Education against the "illegal appointment" of 58 people, including the vice-chancellor's son.

UGC formed a three-member inquiry committee on January 28 to probe the allegations. The committee has already visited the university.