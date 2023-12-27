‘Allegations not true’

Says DB Wari division about ‘torture’ of trader in custody

The Wari Division of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday said the allegations against some of its officers of torturing and forcing a man to write a cheque are untrue.

On December 10, Jasim Uddin, 51, a trader from Dhaka's Ashkona, filed complaints with the home ministry and DMP Headquarters against four members of the DB Wari team, claiming that they had tortured him in custody and forced him to write a cheque for Tk 3.60 crore.

In a statement yesterday, the Wari DB said Jasim is a fraudster.

A jeweler named, Manas Das, filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station on October 13, accusing Jasim of pretending to be a gold trader and taking Tk 4.10 crore with false promises of supplying him with gold.

Later, both parties reached a negotiation and settled it before a Dhaka court through an arbitration with the involvement of lawyers where Jasim wrote the cheque for Tk 3.60 crore.

Based on the arbitration paper, the court granted Jasim bail, according to DB Wari's statement.

The money has been frozen in his account, the statement reads.

"The DB neither took any cheque from the accused nor did they torture him," it added.

Meanwhile, based on Jasim's complaint, the DB formed a two-member probe body on December 11.