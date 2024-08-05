Crime & Justice
Mon Aug 5, 2024 01:22 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 01:24 AM

All courts to remain closed until further instruction

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 01:22 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 01:24 AM
The functions of the courts across the country, including the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court and their offices, will remain closed until further instruction.

However, one or more magistrates will perform round the clock at every court under the chief judicial magistrates and the chief metropolitan magistrates for hearing and disposing of urgent cases.

Besides, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will take necessary measures in respect of urgent matters of the courts.

The SC administration issued three separate notifications yesterday to this effect.

