Alesha Mart chairman, wife jailed in cheque bounce case

A Dhaka court today sentenced E-commerce platform Alesha Mart Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikdar and his wife Sabia Chiwdhury to six months' imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

Judge Md Tosruzzaman of Dhaka's Second Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court handed down the verdict in their absence.

The judge issued arrest warrants against them and directed the officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station to execute the court order.

The judge also fined them Tk 3,46,500.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Md Nuruzzaman Ripon, a customer of the company, on June 8, 2021 paid Tk 2.50 lakh to buy a motorbike from it. But the customer didn't get the motorbike within 45 days. The company then gave a cheque of Tk 3,46,500 to the customer on December 28, 2021 as they failed to supply the motorbike.

After that, the complainant deposited the cheque to Sonali Bank Ltd of Dhaka District Council Branch on March 22, 2022 for withdrawal of the money. But the cheque was dishonoured as there was not a sufficient amount in the account.

The customer then communicated with the company on several times but the accused threatened him.

Later, on May 19 the same year, the complainant filed a case with the court for realising the money.

Mentionable, Ripon is a driver of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7.

Earlier on January 14 this year, Alesha Mart Chairman was arrested in connection with nine cheque bounce cases. The following day, he was released on bail.