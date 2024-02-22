AL supporter found dead in Rajshahi

Brother alleges he was killed by political rivals

A patron of the ruling Awami League was found dead in Tanore upazila, Rajshahi early yesterday.

Ziarul Islam, in his 40s from Bilsohor village, bore several stab wounds on the back of his head and other parts of his body, said Sohel Rana, assistant superintendent of police in Rajshahi.

The victim was known for sponsoring various party programmes, said sources. He was involved in large-scale potato production for a living.

Since 2019, Ziarul had been embroiled in a political rivalry with Abul Hasan, the general secretary of the Talondo union unit of AL, said family and locals.

"The enmity worsened during the last general election. My brother fell victim to a long-standing political feud," said Ziarul's brother, Rabiul Islam.

According to Moiful Islam, a local AL activist, Ziarul went to the Tanore upazila headquarters around 11:30pm on Tuesday to pay tribute to the Language Movement martyrs and meet the local lawmaker.

"I was surprised when he was absent when the team paid tribute," he added.

Moiful then called him on the phone, where Ziarul mentioned retreating back to his warehouse due to threats from Abul Hasan's men.

Moiful said, "I asked him [Ziarul] if he needed escorts home. He said no."

"After a while, I found out that he had been killed," he added.

Police were informed by a fisherman who found Ziarul lying on a concrete road, 200 yards away from his home around 2:00am.

Upon arrival, the police recovered the body with Ziarul's motorcycle beside him, said ASP Sohel Rana.

The process of filing a case in this connection was ongoing as of last night.

Contacted, Abul Hasan denied any involvement in the killing.