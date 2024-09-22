AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah to jail in a case filed over the murder of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in the city's Paltan area on October 28, last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after police produced him before the court, said a court staffer.

On September 19, Zafarullah was arrested from Gulshan area.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons.