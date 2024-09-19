AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah arrested from Gulshan

Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah was arrested from Gulshan area early today.

He fell ill after he was arrested, but he is well now, police said.

A team of police arrested him in a murder case filed with Paltan Police Station Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Daily Star.

"He was arrested and there is a case against him at Paltan Police Station," he said.

Zafarullah fell ill after he was taken to the DB office. He was later taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. He is well now, he added.

Several cases were filed against Zafrullah after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 amid student protest.