AL MP’s men storm police station, beat up party activists

Lawmaker was present during the attack, says sorry

Bogura-6 MP Ragebul Ahsan Ripu stormed into Bogura Sadar police station with his men on Sunday night and beat up Jubo League and Chhatra League men, according to eyewitnesses.

It all started around 10:00pm on Sunday when a motorcycle hit Rakibul Islam Ranju, president of Bogura Shajahanpur Upazila Chhatra League, in the leg in front of Bogura Zilla School.

Ranju told off the driver for reckless driving.

"The boy apologised and left. Later I came to know that he is the son of the UP chairman of Shibganj upazila," Ranju told The Daily Star.

Moments later, the motorcycle driver came back to the scene with 15-20 youths led by Protit Ahsan, the 18-year-old son of Ripu.

"They surrounded me with sticks and iron roads and started to beat me up," Ranju told The Daily Star.

The patrolling police and Jubo League leaders broke the melee and the police took both parties to the sadar outpost to settle the matter.

"Shortly after that, Ripu entered the police station with about 20-30 local goons. Without hearing anything, they started beating us in front of the police. After that, Ripu took his son and left," Ranju said.

Jihadush Sharif Parag, the deputy publicity secretary of Bogura District Jubo League, was badly injured in the attack. The police sent him to Muhammad Ali Hospital for treatment, according to Ranju.

"I did nothing -- I just went to settle the matter," Parag told The Daily Star from his hospital bed.

When Ripu came to the outpost, Parag went over to explain the matter to him.

"But his son, his friend Nahid Ansari and others attacked us. What was my fault? What did I do? I want to know -- I want justice," Parag said.

Ripu, who is also the general secretary of the Bogura district Awami League, acknowledged the incident.

"I heard that a group beat up my son. My son is ill -- he recently underwent surgery. I could not control my emotions after hearing that my son was beaten. That's why I went to the outpost," he told The Daily Star.

When asked why his men beat up Parag and others in front of the police at a police outpost, Ripu said: "I told them not to do that but they did not listen to me. Whatever happened, I am sorry for that."

Meanwhile, the Bogura District Jubo League issued a press release protesting the attack on the Jubo League leaders and asked police to arrest the attackers quickly.

The District Jubo League unit also organised a human chain and asked the police to arrest the attackers within 72 hours or else they would go for tougher programmes.

Mahfuzul Alam Joy, president of Bogura town Jubo League, who led the human chain, said: "How can the goons of a lawmaker, who is supposed to be our guardian, beat Jubo League men in front of the police in the police station?"

The police officers who were present at that time declined to speak on the matter despite repeated requests. Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty, superintendent of Bogura police, declined The Daily Star's request for comment.

Sujan Mia, the in-charge, of the Sadar outpost of police, played down the matter, terming it a "trivial incident".