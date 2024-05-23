AL MP Azim murdered in Kolkata

Says home minister

Jhenaidah lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in Kolkata last week, has been murdered by what the government says are some Bangladeshi men.

Mystery surrounds the killing as Kolkata police revealed very little, and as of last night, they could not even find the body.

Police in Dhaka arrested three suspects, and West Bengal police detained a taxi driver, who is an Indian national, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters yesterday.

Azim travelled to Kolkata on May 12 for treatment and was staying at a friend's house in Borah Nagar until he went missing on May 17.

"He was murdered at a Kolkata flat. So far, we know that those involved in the killing are all Bangladeshis. It was a premeditated murder," he added.

The motive behind the killing is unknown, he said. "Indian police are cooperating with us."

Azim's hometown Jhenaidah is close to the border, and it is known for its high crime rate, he said.

In 2008, Azim was on an Interpol list of wanted individuals. Between 2000 and 2008, he was accused in 21 cases, including three for murders. He was acquitted of the charges at different times, says his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

WHO KILLED HIM AND WHY

Azim's friend Gopal Biswas, at whose home he was staying, told The Daily Star that an inspector of Borah Nagar Police Station said the suspect who planned the murder was named Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman.

Inspector Suvendhu Goswami also told Gopal that Akhtaruzzaman, a Bangladeshi-US citizen, is from Kotchandpur upazila of Jhenaidah.

"Akteruzzaman rented a flat in the New Town area a year ago at a monthly rent of Rs 1 lakh. He came to Kolkata with a US passport and carried out the killing with the help of seven Bangladeshis," Gopal said, quoting the officer.

According to security camera footage seen by police, Azim, two men and a woman entered the flat. Only the men and the woman were seen leaving later, Gopal added.

Indian police say they detected the place where Anar's body was disposed of with the help of a taxi driver, now in custody.

An intelligence officer, requesting anonymity, said, "The record shows Akteruzzaman went to Nepal from Mumbai. There is no information whether he entered Bangladesh. Investigators will seek Interpol assistance, if needed."

A source at a law enforcement agency in Bangladesh said, "Akteruzzaman had close ties with Azim. They had a gold business. We suspect that he may have killed the lawmaker over business conflicts."

Akteruzzaman's brother Shahiduzzaman is the mayor of Kotchandpur Municipality.

Contacted, he said, "My brother visited Bangladesh in Ramadan. I have not heard much from him since then."

He added that the lawmaker and his brother had a good relationship.

THREE ARRESTED IN DHAKA

Two of the three arrestees recently returned to Bangladesh from India, said an officer of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On Tuesday night, police arrested a man named Amanullah, said the officer, adding that based on information given by him, two others named Foyzul and Mostafizur Rahman were arrested.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB), said, "We are closely working with the Indian police. We are receiving a lot of information we cannot divulge for the sake of investigation."

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station as the lawmaker left for India from the Sangsad Bhaban area

The DB will assist the MP's daughter in filing the case as she seeks suggestions, he said.

BLOOD STAINS IN THE FLAT

West Bengal CID is investigating the case, reports our Delhi correspondent.

Inspector General Akhilesh Chaturvedi said, "We had no prior intimation of the Bangladeshi MP's arrival in the city. We came to know about him after his acquaintance in Kolkata, Gopal Biswas, filed a diary. A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to trace the missing politician."

West Bengal police sources said they were exploring the possible angle of the body of the victim being dismembered and disposed of. There were blood stains in the flat, where the MP was last seen, and "our forensic team is examining the suspected crime scene".

The IG said the flat was owned by Sanjib Ghosh, an employee of the West Bengal excise department.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said, "West Bengal police spoke to their counterparts in Bihar and Chhattisgarh because the last tower location of one of the mobiles of Anwar Azim was in Muzaffarpur in Bihar."

GRIEVING DAUGHTER FILES CASE

Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed an abduction case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station accusing an unnamed person.

It was not a murder case because "his body has not been found and we are not officially informed about his death", said, Muhammad Ahad, officer-in-charge of the police station.

"I demand a fair investigation into the murder. I want to see the end of it. Why did they kill my father?" she told reporters at the DB office in the capital yesterday.