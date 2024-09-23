AL man lynched in Laxmipur

A local Awami League leader was lynched in Laxmipur yesterday evening.

Nur Alam, 60, was the general secretary of a ward-level unit of AL, and a resident of Pachpara village.

His son Arif Hossain said, "Someone called my father over phone and told him that they are coming to attack him. He tried to escape but just at that moment, a group of 10-12 people armed with rods stormed the house. They beat my father and chased him towards the pond. He fell into the water but they dragged him out and beat him again. When my father was taken to a local hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival."

The police recovered the body from the clinic, said officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Police Station Emdadul Haque.

"He was killed over political rivalry. The area is still flooded and we had to navigate water-logged streets to recover the body. The body is currently in the police station and will be sent to the Laxmipur Sadar Hospital for autopsy in the morning."

Arif claimed that local BNP men, and one Khokon, was involved in the attack.