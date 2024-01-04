AL man hacked to death in Barishal

An Awami League activist was hacked to death in Barishal's Muladi yesterday.

The victim was identified as Rubel Shah, 48, of Tumchar village, reports our Barishal correspondent.

Rubel was an active campaigner for Barishal-3 Jatiya Party candidate Golam Kibria Tipu, said Muladi Upazila Parishad Chairman Tarikul Hasan Khan Mithu.

Locals said some 30 to 35 people attacked Rubel with sharp weapons and sticks at Tumchar village around 10:00am.

The attackers indiscriminately hacked Rubel, leaving him critically injured.

When he was brought to a hospital in Barishal, doctors declare him dead.

"I am clueless why he was killed. However, I heard that he had a dispute with a local group," said Batamara Union Parishad Chairman Salah Uddin Ashru.

Md Zakaria, officer-in-charge of Muladi Police Station, said the killing took place due to a previous feud, not for electoral rivalry. Police are investigating it and trying to arrest the killers.