AL leader shot dead in Pabna

An Awami League leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Md Johurul Islam Babu alias Babu Sheikh, former president of ward-9 in Goyeshpur union of Pabna Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm in the Naldah Natun Para area of the upazila's Varara union when Babu was sitting at a tea stall, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting police.

According to witnesses, Babu was having tea at the shop when six to seven unidentified armed criminals shot him, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals took him to Pabna General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Rawshan Ali said police visited the spot.

They are trying to identify the culprits, he added.