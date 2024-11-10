AL leader sent to jail over Jubo Dal leader's killing

A Dhaka court today sent Barrister Muhammad Ashraful Islam, a Awami League leader, to jail, rejecting his bail petition in a case filed over the death of a Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia.

Shamim was killed in the capital's Paltan area on October 28, 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him before it with an appeal to confine him in jail until the investigation is concluded.

The IO, in his forwarding report, said other accused in the case arrested earlier said Ashraful was involved in the crime.

The defence said his client should be granted bail as he was not named in the FIR. The magistrate dismissed the defence plea and sent Ashraful to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

According to the case documents, BNP called a grand rally on October 28, 2023. To foil the programme, AL also called a grand rally in the capital. At one stage, AL goons, with the help of law enforcers, attacked the BNP's rally in Nayapaltan, killing Shamim on the spot.

On September 14, this year, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal's central committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including top AL leaders and police officials, and 12,000 other unnamed persons over Shamim's killing.

Police arrested Ashraful Islam from the city's Paltan area today.

Hailing from Delduar in Tangail, Ashraful had contested the last national parliamentary election for the Tangail-6 seat as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

Earlier on August 22 this year, Ashraful was stabbed by another lawyer at the Supreme Court Bar Association.

On July 15 2021, the Supreme Court suspended his enrolment as a lawyer for demanding the resignation of the chief justice through a Facebook post.