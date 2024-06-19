AL leader Mintu involved with financial transaction over MP Azim murder

Saidul Karim Mintu, general secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League, was involved with financial transaction over the abduction and murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar in May in India's Kolkata.

The accused also assured one of the masterminds of the lawmaker killing that he would pay after the job was done, said the investigators in the forwarding report placed before a Dhaka court on June 16.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi sent Mintu to jail after Md Mahfuzur Rahman, an assistant commissioner of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced him at the court on that day before completion of his eight-day remand.

In the report, IO Mahfuzur said that on June 5 Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, coordinator of the killing mission, gave a confessional statement before a magistrate in which he involved Mintu with the murder.

In that confessional statement, Shimul said Mintu was also involved with financial transaction over the abduction and murder of the MP.

Mintu's close associate Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah AL, also involved him (Mintu) with the abduction and murder.

Shimul Bhuiyan in his confessional statement, told the magistrate that Mintu talked to Aktaruzzaman Shahin over WhatsApp on May 5 or 6 about a financial transaction subject to execution of the murder, said the report.

Babu also confessed that he met and discussed with Shimul Bhuiyan in person and over phone over the payment after the murder.

Babu and Shimul Bhuiyan even exchanged photos of the murder over mobile phones.

Babu, a cousin of Akhtaruzzaman and close to Mintu, was supposed to pay Shimul Bhuiyan a portion of the blood money on May 23 after collecting it from Mintu, the forwarding report continued.

On such information, Mintu was arrested in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj) MP Azim on June 12. Later he was placed on remand with the murder.