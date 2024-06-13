AL leader knew about his murder but kept mum

Say investigators

Investigators have found evidence that Saidul Karim Mintu, general secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League, knew about MP Anwarul Azim Anar's murder before it was made public.

Mintu learnt about the lawmaker's killing and even got the photos on May 16, but did not inform the law enforcers or the victim's family of the matter.

The detectives got the information by interrogating Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Jhenaidah AL, and analysing his mobile phone records.

Even Babu, who is now on a seven-day remand, told the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police that he gave his phones to Mintu and shared information of the murder with him.

Over phone, Babu communicated with Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, the coordinator of the murder. Amanullah and Babu in their earlier statements said they exchanged photos of the murder via WhatsApp and held a meeting beside the Bhanga expressway.

Local sources said Mintu had a rivalry with Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj) lawmaker Azim.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP, yesterday confirmed these developments.

The investigation officer is interrogating Mintu on issues like why Babu's mobile phone was with him and why he did not share murder information with the law enforcers or the victim's family, said the DB chief.

Harun said, "The IO will let Mintu go if he can answer properly, or else lawful action will be taken."

In response to a query of political leaders' involvement in the killing, the DB chief said district AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Babu is on remand and General Secretary Mintu was detained for interrogation.

"There is also evidence about some others' involvement. No one, including those who gave instructions and those who planned the murder of Azim, will be spared," he said.

He further said, "I also want to say that no innocent person will be harassed at anyone's instigation."

In another development, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen yesterday met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Secretariat and demanded justice for her father's killing.

After the meeting, Doreen told reporters that she heard that attempts were being made to get those arrested in connection with the murder freed.

She said she requested the minister not to stop the probe under any pressure.

Dorren said she heard that arrestee Babu had a meeting beside the Bhanga expressway regarding financial transactions. "I want to know the name of the people who gave the money. Why did they do it?"

Asaduzzaman said her father was killed and it was only natural that she would seek justice.

Asked whether there is any pressure, the minister said, "Who will put pressure on us? There is no pressure. The probe is underway properly."

DB chief Harun said, "The higher authorities don't exert any pressure on us. Because they [authorities] know that all DB teams investigate cases properly and identify the real culprits even if they are at home or abroad. There is no question of harassing any innocent person."

Meanwhile, human chains were formed at different points of Jhenaidah, demanding punishment of MP Azim's killers. There was a demonstration in Jhenaidah too against the detention of Mintu.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's home for a night. He left the following day, saying that he would visit a doctor. On May 22, India and Bangladesh police said the lawmaker was murdered.

[Our Jhenaidah correspondent contributed to this report.]