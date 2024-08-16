AL leader hacked to death in Sylhet

An Awami League leader was hacked to death while he was returning home afte praying at a local mosque in Sylhet's Bishwanath upazila on Wednesday night.

Md Maniruzzaman Lilu, 50, was the vice president of Awami League's Rampasha union unit in the upazila.

He was also a businessman and a resident of Nawdhar village.

Around 8:30pm, Maniruzzaman was returning home alone after offering Esha prayers in the village mosque when a group of assailants swopped on him with sharp weapons, police and locals said.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

His nephew, Abu Foyez, said, "We do not know whether he had previous enmities, so anyone could have killed him."

Rama Prasad, officer-in-charge of Bishwanath Police Station, said, "The body was handed over to family after an autopsy. We will take the necessary action after a case is filed."