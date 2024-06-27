AL leader hacked to death in Narayanganj

A local Awami League leader was hacked to death by his rivals in the Fatullah area of Narayanganj.

The deceased, Suruj Mia, 65, was treasurer of AL's Kashipur union unit under Fatullah, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

The victim's two sons-- Jony Ahmed, 35 and Razu Ahmed, 40 -- and his associates Rasel, 32 and Shakil, 30, were also injured in the attack, said police.

Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the deceased's family had a conflict with Salahuddin Salu alias Sallu over brick and sand business.

Quoting the deceased family members, the OC said Salauddin along with his supporters attacked them with homemade lethal weapons on a road in the Alipara area around 1:30pm.

Five of the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Suruj died while undergoing treatment at the DMCH, the police official said.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, he added.

No case has been filed till the filing of this report around 8:30pm.