Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:51 PM

AL leader hacked to death in Cumilla’s Titas

Mostafa Kamal Munshi. Photo: Collected

An Awami League leader of Cumilla's Titas upazila was hacked to death by unknown assailants this evening.

The deceased is Mostafa Kamal Munshi, 40, a ward unit AL general secretary, of Narandia union of Titas upazila, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting AL candidate for Cumilla-1 constituency Engineer Abdus Sabur.

Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin of Titas Police Station said the incident occurred at Noyarchar village at around 5:00pm in a char area only accessible by boats.

Police suspect that Munshi was killed by a rival over an internal conflict.

He said there were several cases, including that of robbery, against both the perpetrator and the victim, without providing details.

push notification