AL leader hacked to death in Cumilla’s Titas
An Awami League leader of Cumilla's Titas upazila was hacked to death by unknown assailants this evening.
The deceased is Mostafa Kamal Munshi, 40, a ward unit AL general secretary, of Narandia union of Titas upazila, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting AL candidate for Cumilla-1 constituency Engineer Abdus Sabur.
Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin of Titas Police Station said the incident occurred at Noyarchar village at around 5:00pm in a char area only accessible by boats.
Police suspect that Munshi was killed by a rival over an internal conflict.
He said there were several cases, including that of robbery, against both the perpetrator and the victim, without providing details.
