AL leader hacked to death in Cumilla

A local Awami League leader was hacked to death in Titas upazila of Cumilla yesterday.

Mostafa Kamal Munshi, 40, was a ward unit AL general secretary in Narandia union of the upazila, confirmed AL's candidate for Cumilla-1 Abdus Sabur.

Titas Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin said the murder took place in a char area only accessible by boats at Noyarchar village around 5:00pm.

Police suspect that Munshi was killed by a political rival over an internal conflict.

Without providing additional details, the police official said there were several cases, including that of robbery, against both the perpetrator and the victim.