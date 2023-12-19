AL leader hacked to death in Cumilla

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM

A local Awami League leader was hacked to death in Titas upazila of Cumilla yesterday.

Mostafa Kamal Munshi, 40, was a ward unit AL general secretary in Narandia union of the upazila, confirmed AL's candidate for Cumilla-1 Abdus Sabur.

Titas Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin said the murder took place in a char area only accessible by boats at Noyarchar village around 5:00pm.

Police suspect that Munshi was killed by a political rival over an internal conflict.

Without providing additional details, the police official said there were several cases, including that of robbery, against both the perpetrator and the victim.

