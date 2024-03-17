AL leader hacked to death

A local Awami League leader was hacked to death in Barishal's Hizla upazila yesterday. Police recovered the body of Jamal Majhi from a soybean field in Barishal's Hizla upazila.

He was the acting president of Ward-7 of Dhulkhola union Awami League.

Hizla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zubair Ahmed said the body was recovered around 12:30pm.

"He was hacked to death. We can' say who did it after an investigation," he added.

The OC said Saydur Rahman, another local AL activist, was assaulted on Friday night, allegedly by Jamal Majhi's son and his associates. Saydur's wife subsequently filed a complaint at the police station regarding the assault. This incident has sparked tension between the two parties since then.