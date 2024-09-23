AL leader 'beaten to death' in Lakshmipur

A local Awami League leader was allegedly beaten to death in Lakshmipur's Sadar upazila last night.

The deceased, Nur Alam alias Nuru, 60, was the general secretary of Chandraganj Union's No. 2 ward unit AL and a tailor by profession, our Noakhali correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

The incident took place at Panchpara village in Chandraganj union around 8:30pm, said Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Police Station.

The victim's son, Arif Hossain, told reporters, "My father was at home when someone called on his mobile phone, warning that someone was coming to kill him. He tried to escape when 10-12 men came to the house and started beating him with sticks."

"They also pushed my father into a pond. Later, they pulled him out and continued beating him," Arif claimed.

Nuru was taken rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Arif.

He also claimed to have identified one of the attackers who allegedly led the attack. According to Arif, that person is involved in "BNP politics".

"My father did not have enmity with anyone. He was killed for his political identity," he claimed.

Joynal Abedin, duty doctor at Sadar Hospital, said Nuru died before he was brought to the hospital. His body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

OC Imdadul Haque said the victim's family is expected to file a complaint today (Monday). Legal action will be taken after an investigation is carried out following the written complaint, he added.

This correspondent could not get in touch with any local BNP leaders for comments to verify Arif's claim.