AL leader beaten to death in Kurigram

Two BCL leaders arrested

A local Awami League leader was beaten to death by some youths allegedly led by Sadar upazila Chhatra League general secretary Rezvi Kabir Chowdhury Bindu in Kurigram town on Friday evening over previous enmity.

The deceased is Shariful Islam Sohan, 40, treasurer of the municipal unit AL.

The incident took place around 7:00pm in Khalilganj Bazar area.

Police detained Bindu and Kurigram Polytechnic Institute BCL unit president Jhinuk Mia over the murder, said Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police in Kurigram.

A Kurigram court sent them to jail yesterday.

Sohan's friend Khandkar Redwan Mahmud said while they were going towards the town, some youths riding on bikes led by Bindu attacked them, leaving Sohan seriously injured.

"We took Sohan to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

Resident Medical Officer of Kurigram Sadar Hospital Dr Shahinur Islam Sipan said there were injury marks on Sohan's body.

Sohan's wife filed a murder case with the police station against four named and seven unnamed persons.

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Masudur Rahman said they were trying to arrest the others.

District BCL General Secretary Saddam Hossain said the arrested two were expelled from BCL on Friday night.