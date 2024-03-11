AL leader, 3 others sued for raping woman

Four people, including a local Awami League leader, have been sued for raping a young woman after tying her companion to a tree in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar upazila.

The 27-year-old victim filed the case with Dowarabazar Police Station following the incident on Saturday. Police then admitted her to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sunamganj District Hospital.

The accused are Afsor Uddin, general secretary of Awami League's ward-4 unit under Mannargaon union parishad, Abdul Karim, an auto-rickshaw driver, Foyzul Bari, and Soyful Islam. They all are from Dowarabazar upazila.

The victim, from Habiganj's Madhabpur, was in a relationship with the man she was with. The man, from Sunamgnaj's Bishwambharpur, worked as a carpenter in Habiganj.

According to the case statement, the incident took place when the woman and her companion reached Sunamganj around 11:00pm on Friday to get married.

After reaching Sunamganj, they hired an auto-rickshaw to reach their destination. But the driver Abdul Karim took them to a different location and called Afsor Uddin.

Then Abdul Karim and Afsor Uddin took them to Foyzul Bari's house at Jalalpur village where the woman was raped early Saturday, the case statement said.

Later around 4:00am, the accused left the woman and her friend on the road at Katakhali. Then they took shelter in a house nearby.

AL's Dowarabazar upazila unit organising secretary Asit Kumar Das confirmed Afsor's identity and said the accused is now on the run.

Rajon Kumar Das, additional superintendent of police in Sunamganj, said, "Being informed by locals, the victim was rescued and sent to the hospital. A case has been filed in this connection and police are looking for the accused."