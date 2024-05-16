AL infighting: Clash injured 6 in Jashore's Sharsha

At least six people were injured in a clash between two fractions of Awami League in Jashore's Sharsha upazila yesterday night.

The incident took place around 10:30pm in the upazila's Goga village between followers of former Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdur Rashid and current UP Chairman Tabibur Rahman, reports our Benapole correspondent.

According to police and locals, there has been a long-standing dispute between the two politicians over ownership of a grocery shop in the area.

Last night, Rashid and his supporters occupied the place, saying the structure will now be used as the electioneering office of Sohrab Hossain, an upazila chairman candidate.

On information, Tabibur and his supporters attacked them, leaving Rashid, 60, gravely injured.

The other injured are Jasim Uddin, 44, general secretary of Goga Union Jubo League; Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, 40; Abdul Wahab, 45; Idris Ali, 45; and Abdur Rahman, 35, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station.

"A case was filed last night in this regard and we have made an arrest this morning. Additional police have also been deployed in the area," he added.

The Sharsha Upazila Parishad election is scheduled for May 21.