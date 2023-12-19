Al-Independent Clash: 6 hurt in Munshiganj

At least six people were injured in a clash between the supporters of Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das and AL independent candidate Mohammad Faisal Biplab in Gazaria, Munshiganj yesterday.

They both are contesting for the Munshiganj-3 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election.

The injured are Mohiuddin Molla, 42, Mosharraf Hossain, 48, Niza Mia, 56, Md Moklesh Mia, 42, Helal Uddin Sarkar, 41, and Muktar Hossain, 41. All are from Charchashi village of Guagachia union.

The clash broke out in the new Charchashi area around 3:00pm, said police.

Md Mohiuddin Molla, a supporter of former Guagachia union BCL president Biplab, said, "As we were preparing to bring out a road march for Biplab, we were suddenly attacked by the associates of Guagachia UP Chairman Mohammad Ali Khokon, a supporter of Mrinal."

Contacted, Khokon said, "I don't know anything about the incident."

OC Md Razib Khan of Gazaria Police Station said, "In preliminary investigation, we came to know that the conflict occurred due to previous enmity between them and not for any political reasons."

Both parties said they will file complaints with the police regarding the incident, added the OC.