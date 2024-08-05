AL headquarters, Dhanmondi-32 torched

Agitators vandalised and torched key establishment of Awami League, including the party's headquarters, in the capital since Sheikh Hasina-led government resigned today.

At around 4:00pm, a group of people torched the Awami League headquarters in the capital's Gulisthan.

They were chanting slogans against Sheikh Hasina and Awami League.

Around that time, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 was also vandalised and set on fire. The agitators shouted slogans and they took away various items including furniture from the building.

Another group of people torched the AL's Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon area around the same time.

The fire later spread spread over to a nearby gas cylinder shop.

Earlier in the day, protesters set fire to the political office of the Awami League president in the capital's Dhanmondi.