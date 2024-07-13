AL to go tough to quell infighting

35 killed in intra-party clashes during first 6 months of this year

Over the first six months of this year, there were on average more than two incidents of infighting every day in Awami League. These conflicts accounted for 94 percent of the total 440 incidents of political violence during the same period.

Only two of those 440 incidents of political violence occurred when the ruling party men clashed with the activists of its archrival BNP and main opposition Jatiya Party, according to statistics of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a legal aid and rights organisation.

In the six months, 35 people were killed due to AL infighting, which is 85 percent of the 41 people killed in political violence.

The ASK data included incidents of violence centring the national, upazila, and union parishad polls.

Faruq Faisal, executive director of ASK, said most of the incidents of electoral violence took place between different AL factions as the party decided to allow its ranks to run to make the elections look participatory amid boycott by major opposition political parties.

According to ASK, around 202 AL leaders, activists and supporters were killed in clashes over internal feuds in six years until May 2024.

This data clearly shows how the ruling party faced opposition from within in absence of activities of its political opponents.

"Awami League has become its own opponent as the major opposition parties are staying away from the polls and streets. The intra-party conflicts are happening mainly over establishing supremacy and gaining financial benefits," Faruq told The Daily Star.

He said conflicts within the AL's grassroots intensified following the party's decision to allow all its aspirants to run as independents in the January 7 parliamentary polls. The situation worsened following the upazila parishad elections.

Talking about the sixth upazila parishad polls, civil society platform Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) on July 4 said a distance has developed between the AL grassroots leaders as several party men ran for chairman in almost all upazilas. It also expressed concern that the situation may get worse in future.

Asked about the reasons behind the intra-party feuds, several senior AL leaders blamed party leaders' desperation for winning polls, establishing supremacy, securing party posts, and rivalries between party lawmakers, local leaders, independent MPs and the newly elected upazila chairmen for the conflicts.

They said the party men's desperation for power and money has caused the organisation to reach such a point that the leaders cannot even tolerate their colleagues gaining ground, and this is ultimately leading to so many clashes.

The senior leaders said the AL high-ups are trying to restore discipline in the party, but it might be a tough job for them as organising the party has been ignored for long.

Infighting within the ruling party became so grave that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to ask the home minister to ensure arrests of all those linked to clashes and killings within the AL.

In a meeting on July 8, AL leaders and several ministers said that intra-party conflicts have become the party's main cause for concern and they discussed the way out.

Amid such a situation, the ruling party is going to take some drastic measures to reduce the distance between the grassroots leaders. The AL organising secretaries have been asked to identify those party units having disputes and those responsible for the rivalries, and submit reports to the high-command, said sources.

Top AL leaders will tour different districts, hold talks with the leaders of the troubled units and summon local leaders to Dhaka, if required, to resolve disputes. If necessary, the party will take organisational actions against the errant grassroots leaders, the sources added.

Asked about internal feuds, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said intra-party conflicts within a big party like AL are "quite normal".

"But we will not spare anyone if the party discipline is violated. We will do everything needed to restore discipline in the party," he told The Daily Star.