AL Factional Clash: 7 hurt, 4 vehicles torched

Seven people were injured, while four vehicles were torched during a factional clash between two groups of the Awami League in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj yesterday afternoon.

The clash took place in front of the Daudpur Union Parishad office between supporters of AL-backed lawmaker from Narayanganj-1 Golam Dastagir Gazi and defeated candidate Shahjahan Bhuiyan, also general secretary of Rupganj upazila unit AL.

Police and locals said Daudpur UP AL general secretary and UP chairman Nurul Islam Jahangir campaigned for Shahjahan in the January 7 election.

Meanwhile, union Jubo League president Rafiqul Islam and general secretary Amin Rana, organising secretary Abdus Sattar conducted electioneering for Gazi.

UP chairman Nurul Islam claimed that when they were preparing to distribute warm clothes among people in the afternoon in front of the Union Parishad premises, Rafiqul and others attacked them and torched the vehicles.

"They torched my private car and vandalised my office. As my supporters tried to resist them, they also beat them. The attackers left the place after exploding crude bombs."

When contacted, Jubo League leader Rana denied the allegation.

"Our supporters didn't torch the vehicles. I heard UP chairman Nurul's men attacked our office. When I reached the spot, I saw vehicles burning. After the policemen reached there, I left the place," said Rana.

Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Narayanganj, said at least four vehicles, including a private car, were torched as two groups of AL clashed.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Legal action will be taken in this regard," the police official added.