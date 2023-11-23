AL activist shot dead in Jhenidah

Miscreants shot dead an Awami League activist in Jhenidah's Harinakundu tonight.

The deceased, Shamim Hossain, 48, was the former municipal vice president of Swechchasebak League and an AL activist, reports our Jhenidah correspondent quoting upazila AL Swechchasebak League President Rafedul Haq Sumon.

According to the locals, when Shamim went out of his house around 8:30pm, miscreants shot him and ran away.

Later, locals rescued and took him to Harinakundu Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Harinakundu Police Station OC Mahabubur Rahman said they are looking into the incident.