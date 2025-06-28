Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Jun 28, 2025 10:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 10:34 PM

AL activist held in Fatikchhari for threatening CA, CJ, army chief

He is arrested over Facebook video with blood-stained knife
Police today arrested an Awami League activist in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila after he posted a video on Facebook threatening Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, and army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman with a blood-stained knife.

The arrestee is Md Alamgir Hossain, 48, of Jafatnagar union of the upazila, said police.

Nur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Police arrested Alamgir from his house. Earlier, he was accused in a case filed over attacking protesters during the July uprising. He was produced before a court in that case."

Alamgir made a video post on Facebook yesterday holding what looked like a "blood-stained" knife and issued threats to the chief adviser, army chief, and chief justice with "dire consequences".

He also used expletives in the video.

"Police will lodge another case for threatening the chief adviser and army chief," the OC added.

