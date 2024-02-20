Aide says Mahathir is conscious, dismisses claim he is in critical condition

Dr Mahathir is seen reading a copy of The Star on Feb 20, 2024. Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysia's former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is conscious and not in critical condition, says his close aide, refuting claims on social media.

"He is still in the IJN (National Heart Institute) and we will issue an update if there is any significant development," said the aide when contacted on Monday.

It was reported on February 13 that Dr Mahathir would be taking a period of rest following treatment at IJN for an infection after he was admitted on Jan 26.

The 98-year-old's state of health was revealed during proceedings for his defamation suit against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last week.

Dr Mahathir's lawyer, Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi, in an application to postpone proceedings, told the court that his client had been admitted to IJN.

