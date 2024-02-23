Ahnaf’s Death: Take action against 3 doctors

DGHS asks medical council

The Directorate General of Health Services has asked the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council to take necessary action against the doctors involved in the circumcision procedure of a boy at a diagnostic centre in the capital.

This move comes after a 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died on Tuesday night during the circumcision at JS Diagnostic & Medical Checkup Centre at Malibagh.

This is the second such deaths in the capital since January 7, when five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed, a nursery student, died during the circumcision procedure at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Wednesday sent two doctors -- SM Muktadir and Mahbub Morshed -- to jail in connection with a case filed over the death of Ahnaf.

DGHS officials say the authorities of JS Diagnostic & Medical Checkup Centre did not have any approval to operate the hospital, but they hold the licence of the diagnostic centre.

The organisation yesterday wrote to BMDC to take necessary steps, after investigation, against three physicians Ishtiaque Azad, Mahbub Morshed, and SM Moktadir involved in the circumcision procedure of Ayham.

In a separate letter, it also directed all private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres to put their copies of licences at entrances on display.

"We have issued an order. Those who will not display their licence numbers and follow the DGHS order will face legal action," said Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospitals & clinics) of DGHS.

DGHS directed the private healthcare facilitiesto follow 10 instructions, including keeping a designated employeeto preserve and provide all information of a healthcare organisation and putting his or her photo and mobile number on display at a visible spot; not running hospitals and diagnostic centres without licences; appointing specialists based on the category diagnostic centres or pathological laboratories obtain licences; preserving all professional degree certificates, updated registration of BMDC and copies of appointment letters; having registered physicians during a surgery as assistants of surgeons; and maintaining operation theater etiquette.