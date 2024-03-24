Advocateship enrollment exam: 5 candidates banned for offering Tk 5 lakh to examiner

Bangladesh Bar Council has banned five candidates from participating in the advocateship enrollment examination for five years on different charges, including offering Tk 5 lakh to the examiner for passing the written examination held last year.

Other charges found against them include giving a phone number on the answer sheet and writing inappropriate or indecent words on the answer sheet about the female invigilator in charge of the examination center during the written examination on December 23.

Five candidates are- Md Lutfur Rahman, a student from International Islamic University, Chittagong; Maksuda Parivin from University of Information Technology and Sciences; Nizam Uddin Ahmed from Metropolis Ideal Law College; Md Moniruzzaman from Barisal Law College and Anisur Rahman from Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Law College, Jhenidha.

Secretary of Bangladesh Bar Council Abdur Rahman Sardar issued a notification to this effect on March 18 saying that such an unethical proposal by a law student and a novice candidate for enrollment as a lawyer to the judge responsible for evaluation of the written examination of the Bar Council amounts to corrupting the entire field of law.

Such incidents are very humiliating for the Bar Council as a regulatory body for lawyers. The Bar Council Enrollment Committee banned five persons for 5 years for tarnishing the image of the Bar Council through such activities, according to the notification.