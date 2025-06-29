Adviser Asif Mahmud points finger at protectors of Awami League

Says Muradnagar fallen into the hands of mafia in FB post

Hinting at the rape of a woman in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila, Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said those sheltering, and endorsing Awami League men are responsible for the current situation.

However, he did not name any specific quarters in his post.

"They have unleashed these criminals on the general public for repression, extortion, and rape," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Previously, when an extortionist was caught red-handed, a mafia gang attacked and vandalised the police station to snatch him away," he added.

"Today, I am ashamed -- I have no words. Whenever I meet locals, they say the country may have been freed through a mass uprising, but Muradnagar has fallen into the hands of even bigger mafia," the adviser said.

"The local administration is trying to arrest the rapists. However, if the main mafia leaders are not brought under control, the situation will only worsen in the future," he wrote in the post, published around 2:00am.

According to the case statement, a 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar upazila. The woman, a mother of two, had gone to visit her father's house about two weeks ago.

A neighbour, Md Fazor Ali -- known for stalking her during previous visits -- entered the house on Thursday night while other family members were attending a local fair.

He raped her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident, according to the case statement filed by the woman the next day.

The police have so far arrested five persons, including the accused rapist.