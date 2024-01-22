Admit 10 students to first grade

HC orders Viqarunnisa

The High Court today ordered the authorities of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to immediately admit the siblings of 10 existing students as first-graders, contingent on seat availability.

The court has also issued a rule, questioning the legality of the Private School, School and College (Secondary, Lower Secondary, and Attached Primary Level) Students Admission Rules, 2023, which restricted admission opportunities for siblings.

The bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the order and rule in response to a petition filed by the guardians of the 10 aspiring students.