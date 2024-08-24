Adiba still waits for her father

28-year-old Mobarak died after a bullet pierced through his head

28-year-old electric worker, fatally shot in the head in Dhaka. At least 400 lives (the actual number could be much higher) were lost when law enforcers opened fire on protesters during the recent unrest. But these victims are not just statistics; they are children, parents, and friends. In this report, we try to know the stories of three such names among these tragic numbers.

Mobarak Hossain, 28, went outside his house in Dhaka's Kadamtoli area on the afternoon of July 19 to buy chips for his two-and-half-year-old daughter Mehrunnesa Adiba.

Soon afterwards, he was hit by a bullet in his head as law enforcers fired at student protesters, who were demanding for quota reform, in the neighbourhood.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body was taken to his village home in Ananda Bazar area of Karimganj municipality in Kishoreganj the next day. He was buried at a local graveyard there.

Little Adiba, who is yet to figure out what happened to her father, still waits for him to return with chips and biscuits for her.

"Adiba does not understand that her father is no more. She still says her father will bring chips, bread and biscuit for her when he returns home," said her grandmother Jamena Begum.

Mobarak used to work at an electric shop in Dhaka's Nawabpur area. His younger brother, Mosharraf Hossain, also works there.

"As my brother returned home after offering Juma prayers, Adiba wanted to eat some chips. Mobarak then went out again to buy chips for her, when a clash between cops and students was going on outside. The cops were firing at student protesters. My brother was hit by a bullet right in front of our rented house. On information, we went out to recover his body and took him to DMCH, where doctors declared him dead," Mosharraf said.

Mobarak's untimely demise has left his widow Shanta Akter in dire straits.

"A single bullet shattered my entire family. How am I going to raise my child by myself? Who will take care of us?" she asked.

The couple had two daughters -- Mehrunnesa Adiba, and Mehrunnesa Jannat. Jannat died of Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, a year ago at the young age of just four, said family sources.

Jannat underwent a year-long treatment before she eventually passed away. The family had to spend around Tk 9 lakh for her treatment, much of which was borrowed, leading to financial strains for the family. Mobarak's demise means this financial strain is now much worse, said Mosharraf.

"After my brother's death, the rest of the family had to remain in our village home, while I returned to Dhaka to join my job. With just my earning, it is not possible to sustain the family in Dhaka," he added.

Demanding justice for Mobarak, Mosharraf and Shanta urged authorities to properly investigate the killing to bring the perpetrators to book.

"Mobarak grew up amid poverty. He was a humble, hard-working person with no involvement in politics," said Mohammad Alauddin, the local ward commissioner.