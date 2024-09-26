Addl DIG Mashiur on 7-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman on a seven-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in Dhanmondi during the quota reform movement on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazrul Islam, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police, produced him before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Mashiur Rahman was one of the masterminds behind the killing. So he needs to be remanded to find out other masterminds responsible for committing such offences.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case just to harass him.

The court, however, rejected the defence pleas and placed him on remand for questioning about the murder.

In the case, the victim's father Abdul Matin alleged that his son took part in the protest on August 4 in the city's Dhanmondi area where he was shot dead.

Following the incident, Matin filed the case on August 26 against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 175 others.

Earlier in the day, Mashiur was produced before the same court on completion of his seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19 during the quota reform protests.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, a brother-in-law of Wadud, filed the murder case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

Mashiur, who is the former deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbagh division (DB), was arrested from the Dhaka Airport area on September 19.