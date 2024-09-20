Crime & Justice
Star digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 11:03 AM

Additional DIG Mashiur Rahman arrested in Dhaka

Mashiur Rahman

Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman was arrested from Dhaka yesterday.

A team of detectives arrested him from airport area in the capital, Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star today.

He was accused in several cases filed after August 5 when the Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted through a mass protest.

Mashiur was promoted to Additional DIG from Deputy Commissioner (DC) in recent months.

However, he continued to serve as the Deputy Commissioner of Lalbagh Division (Detectives) until August 5, as he had not been assigned a new posting.

A DB official confirmed to The Daily Star that he will be shown arrested in a case filed with New Market Police Station in Dhaka.

After the fall of the Hasina government, Mashiur Rahman was attached to the Chattogram range DIG office from Detective Branch of Police.

