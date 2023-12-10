Adam Tamizi sent to rehab centre for mental health test: DB chief

Expelled Awami League leader Adam Tamizi Haque has been sent to a rehabilitation centre for a mental health test, where doctors are examining him, the chief of Detective Branch of police said today.

He was a member of the executive committee of Dhaka city (North) unit Awami League before being expelled on September 18 this year.

There is a case filed against Tamizi, who is also the chairman of Haque Group, under the Digital Security Act over the burning of a Bangladeshi passport on Facebook Live, said DB.

The Facebook Live video went viral a couple of days before his expulsion.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid said today that Tamizi came on social media recently and said various incoherent things. He burned the passport, accused the Bangladesh government of conspiring against him, and urged Israel and the US Marines to rescue him from Bangladesh.

"Hearing these words, there is a doubt about whether Tamizi Haque is mentally unbalanced," Harun said, adding that he also has some family problems. That is why he was sent to the rehab doctor.

"If the doctors say he is mentally unbalanced, then we have nothing to do. But if he did it intentionally, then we will investigate whether there was someone else behind it," Harun told reporters at his office in the capital's Minto Road today.

Tamizi Haque was taken to the DB office in the capital's Minto Road for interrogation around 10:00pm yesterday.Earlier on November 16, Rab men raided Tamizi's house on Road 111 in Gulshan, reports UNB.

Rab said Tamizi was threatening to take his own life if he was arrested.

On September 18, Awami League decided to expel Tamizi Haque from the party for criticising the party, the government, and a state minister on Facebook Live.