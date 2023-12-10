Adam Tamizi picked up for questioning

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque was taken to the head office Detective Branch (DB) in the capital's Minto Road for interrogation around 10:00pm last night after a team of DB arrested him.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid said there is a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act. Besides, there are allegations against him that include the burning of a Bangladeshi passport on Facebook Live.

He said if Tamizi Haque is found mentally unstable, he will be sent to a rehabilitation centre and quizzed later. Legal action would be taken against him if he was mentally stable at the time.

Earlier on November 16, Rab men raided the house of Adam Tamizi Haque on Road 111 in Gulshan, reports UNB.

Rab said that Tamizi Haque was threatening to take his own life if he was arrested.

On September 18, Awami League decided to expel Tamizi Haque from the party for criticising the party, the government, and a state minister on Facebook Live.