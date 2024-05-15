Actress Nipun moves HC to cancel BFAA polls

Actor Nasreen Akhter Nipun filed a writ petition with the High Court today seeking cancellation of the 2024-26 election of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association on charge of irregularities and vote rigging.

Nipun, the defeated candidate for the post of general secretary, submitted the petition through lawyer Palash Chandra Roy also sought a ban on the function of the elected committee led by Misha Shawdagar and Manwar Hossain Dipjol.

Palash Chandra told The Daily Star that the polling agents of his client were forced to leave the polling centre and electoral rules were violated during the election held in April this year, which need to be probed.

The HC may hold hearing of the petition on next Sunday, he said.

Misha-Dipjol led panel has won the 2024-26 term election.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the election results.