Actor Sohel Chy's murder: SC asks lower court to finish trial in 6 months

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today ordered the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka to finish in the next six months the trial proceedings of the case filed over the murder of film actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago.

The apex court also upheld a High Court order that granted six months' bail to Ashish Roy Chowdhury, an accused in the case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed by the state challenging the HC's bail order for Ashish.

Meanwhile, M Ali Ahmed, judge of the of tribunal, in a written explanation told the SC that his court could not finish the trial proceedings as the prosecution could not produce the witnesses before the tribunal for giving depositions in the case, Shah Monjurul Hoque, a lawyer for Ashish, told The Daily Star.

About today's order on Ashish's bail, the lawyer said there was no legal bar for him to get released from jail following the Appellate Division's order.

On October 29 this year, the SC issued a show cause notice upon the judge of the tribunal, asking him to explain why his court could not finish the trial proceedings of the murder case even after the SC had ordered for doing so.

On February 7 this year, the Appellate Division directed the lower court concerned to finish within six months the trial proceedings of the case filed over the murder.

It also extended by six months its chamber judge's order that stayed the HC bail of Ashish.

Rab on April 5 last year arrested Ashish from his Gulshan home in Dhaka. They also seized 17 bottles of foreign alcohol from his residence.

Following the seizure, Jahangir Alam, deputy assistant director of Rab-10, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

On December 18, 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower, in Dhaka's Banani area.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza also appeared for Ashish while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state during hearing today.