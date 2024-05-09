Actor Sohel Chowdhury verdict: Security beefed up on Dhaka court premises

Security measures have been beefed up by police in and around the Dhaka court premises area ahead of the verdict in the actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case.

Additional police forces have been deployed in front of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka, which is scheduled to deliver the verdict, said an inspector working in the court.

Judge Arunav Chakravarty of the tribunal is likely to announce the verdict at 12:15pm, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi told The Daily Star.

After closing arguments on April 29, the judge set today as the date for the delivering the verdict.

During the trial on April 29, 10 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

The nine accused are Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Adnan Siddiqui, Faruque Abbasi, Sanzidul Islam Emon, Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Afakul Islam, Selim Khan and Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower on road 18 at Banani.

After an investigation, Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2, 1999.

On October 30, 2001, Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them.

Two years after framing charges against the accused, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for its quick disposal.

Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court in 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial.