Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:50 PM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Actor Siddiqur Rahman placed on remand again

Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:50 PM
Dhaka court orders three-day remand over furniture worker’s death during July uprising
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:22 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 05:50 PM
Siddiqur Rahman Siddique

A Dhaka court today placed actor Siddiqur Rahman on a three-day remand in connection with the death of Parvez Bepary, a furniture shop employee killed during the protests in Badda on July 19 last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Samiul Islam, a sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, produced the actor before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

In the petition, the IO said that Siddiqur had provided financial support to divert the movement. He said further interrogation was required to identify those who masterminded attacks on students during the uprising on July 19.

On August 20, Siddiqur was shown arrested in the case following an application.

The case was filed on May 29 by the victim's father, Md Sabuj Bepary, who named former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and more than 300 others as accused.

Earlier on April 30, Siddiqur had been placed on a seven-day remand in an attempted murder case linked to the same incident.

