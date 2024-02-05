Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:14 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Action plan to combat drugs on the cards

Home minister tells parliament
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:02 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:14 PM
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. Star file photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today told parliament that the government is preparing a comprehensive action plan to combat the drug menace.

The minister said this while replying to a query of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the absence of the home boss, Law Minister Anisul Huq replied to questions from lawmakers related to the home ministry during the question-answer session.

In a scripted answer, the home minister said, time-fitting decisions were taken to finalise the need-based action plan through organising workshops with the stakeholders at the upazila, district and divisional stages.

He said the government has taken a project titled "Modernisation of DNC (Department of Narcotics Control)".

In reply to another query of ruling AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Bhola-3), the minister informed the House that the traffic department of various metropolitan police deposited Tk 775.87 crore to the national exchequer in the last 15 years through realising fines.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আইনমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

সোমবার জাতীয় সংসদে এক সম্পূরক প্রশ্নের জবাবে মন্ত্রী এ মন্তব্য করেন।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification