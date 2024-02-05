Action plan to combat drugs on the cards
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today told parliament that the government is preparing a comprehensive action plan to combat the drug menace.
The minister said this while replying to a query of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11.
In the absence of the home boss, Law Minister Anisul Huq replied to questions from lawmakers related to the home ministry during the question-answer session.
In a scripted answer, the home minister said, time-fitting decisions were taken to finalise the need-based action plan through organising workshops with the stakeholders at the upazila, district and divisional stages.
He said the government has taken a project titled "Modernisation of DNC (Department of Narcotics Control)".
In reply to another query of ruling AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Bhola-3), the minister informed the House that the traffic department of various metropolitan police deposited Tk 775.87 crore to the national exchequer in the last 15 years through realising fines.
