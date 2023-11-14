Action against illegal shopkeepers at DNCC markets: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today said that action will be taken against the illegal shopkeepers at DNCC markets.

"The fact is that there are many illegal shopkeepers along with legal shopkeepers in all the markets of DNCC, including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur Town Hall market, and Rayerbazar market. The illegal ones never want new modern buildings to be built," he added.

The mayor said this while inaugurating the reconstruction work of Mohammadpur Krishi Market and distributing cheques among the affected traders from a recent fire incident.

Atiqul Islam said, "I have directed the DNCC officials and councilors to make a list of illegal traders. Once the list is completed, action will be taken against them soon."

Legal traders, however, will not oppose the construction of new buildings, he added.

Mentioning that the reconstruction work of the Krishi Market is starting today, the mayor directed the DNCC officials to ensure sustainable work of the building.

After the speech, the DNCC mayor handed over the cheques of donation to the affected traders and inaugurated the reconstruction work.

A cheque of Tk 25,000 was given by the DNCC and Tk 20,000 from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to each of the 412 affected businessmen.